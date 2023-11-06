MIT-WPU invites applications for its MBA programme 2024

MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) announced the commencement of admissions for its MBA programs for the academic year 2024.

According to a press release by MIT-WPU, prospective candidates can choose from an array of specialised tracks within the MBA curriculum, encompassing areas such as finance, marketing, international business, human resource management, operations and supply chain management, digital marketing, business analytics, and several other fields.

MIT-WPU offers the option for dual specialisation, allowing candidates to pursue expertise in one core subject alongside a domain-specific subject. This can help students tailor their education to match their career aspirations, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who wish to apply for the course must have a minimum of 60% aggregate in their graduation (3/4 Year Full-time Bachelor’s Degree) from any UGC-approved University or its equivalent.

Candidates must possess a valid non-zero score in one of the following National Level Tests conducted by recognized apex testing bodies: CAT 2023, XAT 2024, NMAT 2023, PERA 2024, CMAT 2024, MAH-CET 2024 & Sep MAT 2023 onwards.

Evaluation:

Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of:

Entrance Exam score

Group Discussion (GD)/ Extempore

Personal Interaction (PI)

Past Academic Record

Statement of Purpose

Work Experience.

For more information, visit the official website.