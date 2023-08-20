Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2023 04:48 PM IST

MP NEET PG round 2 counselling starts on Aug 29, choice submission ends on Sep 1, and allotment results on Sep 6.

The MP NEET PG counselling schedule for round 2 of 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh. The second round of MP NEET PG counselling choice submission will start on August 29. Candidates can register at dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the vacant seats for round 2 will be displayed on August 29. The choice filling and locking process will commence on August 29 and will end on September 1. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on September 6.

The candidates have to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from September 7 to September 11.

MP NEET PG counselling schedule

Fresh choice filling and lockingAugust 29 to September 1
Second seat allotment resultSeptember 6
Reporting to the alloted collegeSeptember 7 to September 11
willingness for upgradation for Mop up round September 7 to September 11
Online registration/ cancellation of admission at collegeSeptember 7 to September 11
Topics
madhya pradesh directorate of medical education counselling
