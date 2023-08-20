MP NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in, check schedule here

The MP NEET PG counselling schedule for round 2 of 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh. The second round of MP NEET PG counselling choice submission will start on August 29. Candidates can register at dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the vacant seats for round 2 will be displayed on August 29. The choice filling and locking process will commence on August 29 and will end on September 1. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on September 6.

The candidates have to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from September 7 to September 11.

MP NEET PG counselling schedule Fresh choice filling and locking August 29 to September 1 Second seat allotment result September 6 Reporting to the alloted college September 7 to September 11 willingness for upgradation for Mop up round September 7 to September 11 Online registration/ cancellation of admission at college September 7 to September 11