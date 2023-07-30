MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends on July 31; State Merit List to be Published on Aug 1

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will end the registration process for MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 31. Interested and eligible candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The publication of vacancies and invitation for objections in response to vacancies will take place from July 26 to July 27, 2023. On August 1, 2023, a state merit list of all registered candidates will be published. From August 2 to August 4, 2023, the choice filling and locking facility will be open.

The allotment results for round 1 will be released on August 7. The reporting time at the allotted medical or dental college for document verification and admission is from August 8 to August 14, 2023. Between August 8 and August 14, 2023, candidates can upgrade by logging into their accounts. From August 8 until August 14, 2023, candidates can resign or cancel theircollege admission online.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Next, click on the NEET UG link

Register and proceed with the application

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.