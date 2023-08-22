MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins today at dme.mponline.gov.in

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will begin MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on August 22, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS/BDS courses can do it through the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule for Round 2, the last date for choice filling and locking can be done till August 24, 2023. The allotment result for second round will be released on August 28, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted dental or medical college in person for document verification and admission from August 29 to September 3, 2023.

Willingness to upgrade for MOP UP round by admitted candidates of second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgradation in second round through candidate’s login from August 29 to September 3, 2023.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on candidates login and enter the required details.

Click on MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 link and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME, MP.

