MU IDOL Admission 2021: Registration begins for MCA & MMS course entrance exams

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), the distance education wing of University of Mumbai is inviting online applications for the entrance exam for admissions to both the Masters in Management Studies (MMS) and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA).

As per information shared by IDOL, interested candidates can register between November 19 and 25, 2021. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted online on December 3.

“IDOL has got permission for MMS—equivalent to an MBA—in the distance mode from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC) with approval for 720 seats. Also, for the first, a two-year revised course of MCA is being introduced,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), MU. He added that until now, MCA was a three-year course and the new revised course has got approval for 2,000 seats.

In the last week of October, IDOL kicked off admissions to its 17 undergraduate and post graduate courses. Despite Covid-19 hampering routine work, IDOL managed to register admissions of nearly 64,000 students across 14 courses in 2020-21 but with the launch of three new courses, officials are looking forward to a better admissions session.

Applications for entrance exams for both the course are being invited online and are available on MUs website, https://old.mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning/.