Mumbai University UG admission first merit list on August 17
Mumbai University will release the first merit list of undergraduate admissions on August 17. As per the official information, the first merit list will be available on the website of the university at 11 am.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:13 PM IST
The last date for submission of the application form is August 14.

The university has said that the second merit list and the third merit list will be released on August 25 and August 30, respectively.

Colleges have been asked to allot provisional admission to students and confirm the same after submission of hard copy of the mark sheet and other certificates.

Colleges have been asked to provide an online admission system to avoid the physical presence of students on the campus.

However, colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar can hold offline admissions following COVID-19 safety rules.

"Other precautionary measures should be followed as per the directions of the concerned District Collector and Govemment of Maharashtra. Student facing any technical issues, he/she may contact the nearest college," the University has said.

