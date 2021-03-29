Home / Education / Admissions / NATA 2021 eligibility criteria revised, registration date extended- check here
NATA 2021 registration date has been extended till April 1, 2021. The Council has also revised the eligibility criteria for admission. Check details on official notice available on nata.in.
Council of Architecture has revised the eligibility criteria for NATA 2021 examination. The Council has also extended the registration date of the first test till April 1, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for National Aptitude Test in Architecture can apply online through the official site of NATA on nata.in.

The Council with the approval of Central government, has relaxed the eligibility for admission to 1st year of 5-year B.Arch. Degree course, by amending the eligibility for academic session 2021-22.

As per the official notice, no candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he or she has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects or passed 10+3 Diploma exam with Mathematics, as compulsory subject.

The Council will be conducting the exam twice this year. NATA 2021 first test will be conducted on April 10, 2021 and second test will be conducted on June 12, 2021. The first test result will be announced on April 14 and the second test result will be announced on June 16, 2021.

Through NATA 2021 tests, the aptitude of the candidate will be assessed using techniques such as Diagrammatic Reasoning, Numerical Reasoning, Inductive Reasoning, Situational Judgement, Abstract reasoning etc.

