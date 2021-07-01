National medical entrance exam, NEET 2021: Important points for candidates

The national entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, NEET, is scheduled to be held on August 1. But considering the COVID-19 situation in the country it is highly anticipated that the NEET 2021 will be rescheduled. “NEET is likely to be pushed to September,” news agency PTI had reported in June quoting a source.

However, there is no official announcement regarding the change in NEET 2021 exam date either from the education ministry or from the exam conducting body, national testing agency (NTA).

NEET 2021: Important points for candidates

• As per the latest update given by the NTA, the NEET 2021 will be held in pen and paper mode

• NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages including English and Hindi. Those opting for regional languages would also be provided bilingual test booklet in selected regional language and English

• NEET 2021 scores will also be used by Indian Nursing Council or Nursing Colleges, JIPMER for admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)

• The scores will also be used for admission to BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses

• Application forms for NEET 2021 will be available at ntaneet.nic.in

• Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms online

• Candidates can also take assistance from Common Services Centre which have been established to provide desired support to candidates in online submission of application form and payment of fee through e-wallet. There are more than 2.4 lakhs Common Services Centres across the country which are managed at each village Panchayat level by a Village level entrepreneur.

• Candidates above 25 years of age are provisionally permitted to appear in the exam and their candidature is subject to the outcome of pending petitions before the Supreme Court.

• Those who are intending to pursue undergraduate medical courses from a foreign medical/ dental institute also need to qualify NEET 2021

• During registration, candidates have to submit identity proof. Indian citizens can provide either of these: Aadhaar Number (last 4 digits)/, Class XII Roll number issued by the Board, Election Card (EPIC No.), Ration Card, Bank Account Passbook with Photograph, Passport Number or Number of any other Photo Identity Card issued by Government. NRIs can use passport number of aadhaar number. Foreign nationals, OCI and PIOs can use their passport number.