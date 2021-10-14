NCERT announces Diploma course in Guidance and Counselling for 2022

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will offer Diploma course in Guidance and Counselling in distance and face-to-face modes for teachers, teacher educators and key personnel from KVS, NVS, State Education Departments and NGOs.

The application forms are available on the website of the NCERT. The last date for submission of the application forms is November 5.

“Spread over three phases, the course will contain Guided Self-learning (6 months, Distance), Intensive Practicum (3 months; full-time contact programme at the study centre) and Internship (3 months; in candidate’s home town/workplace),” the NCERT has said.

Admission to the course will be done on the basis of availability criteria, selection test and interview which will be held at NCERT (DEPFE), New Delhi and Regional Institutes of Education in December, 2021, as per an official statement.

More details regarding this course can be checked at ncert.nic.in