NEET 2026: Top 10 medical colleges for MBBS, BDS courses as per NIRF Rankings 2025
National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for NEET 2026 on March 8. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the link to apply on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET 2026: Top medical colleges in the country
Rank 1: AIIMS, New Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: JIPGMER, Puducherry
Rank 5: SGPIMS, Lucknow
Rank 6: BHU, Varanasi
Rank 7: NIMHNS, Bangalore
Rank 8: King George's Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 9: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NEET 2026: Top dental colleges in the country
Rank 1: AIIMS, Delhi
Rank 2: SIMTS, Chennai
Rank 3: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
Rank 4: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Rank 5: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Rank 7: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 8: SRM Dental College, Chennai
Rank 9: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Rank 10: JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIRF and for NEET related details candidates can check the NEET official website.
