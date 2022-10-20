NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result tomorrow on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce seat allotment result for the first round of NEET counselling 2022 tomorrow, October 21.

Candidates who have applied for medical admission under 15% all India quota will get results on mcc.nic.in.

Candidates selected in the first round have to report to their allotted institution from October 22 to 28.

Registrations for the second round will begin on November 2 and seat allotment result will be declared on November 11.

How to check NEET seat allotment result 2022:

Go to mcc.nic.in. Go to the UG NEET counselling section. Open the seat allotment result PDF and check your selection status.

