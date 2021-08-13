Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET MDS 2021: Check counselling schedule, registration to begin on August 20
NEET MDS 2021: Check counselling schedule, registration to begin on August 20

NEET MDS 2021 counselling schedule has been released. Candidates can register for the MDS courses from August 20, 2021 onwards from official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET MDS 2021 counselling schedule. The registration for theNational Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS will begin on August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can apply online through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The round 1 registration process will end on August 24, 2021. The choice filling or locking of the registration process will be done from August 21 to August 24, 2021. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 25 to August 26, 2021 and the result will be available on August 27, 2021. Candidates can report to the college from August 28 to September 1, 2021.

Candidates will have to undergo document verification and submit the fee. Failing to do so, one will allow their seat to be open for the next round. The next round of registration will begin in September. 

The complete schedule was shared by theMinister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya. The tweet reads, “Medical Counselling Committee under @MoHFW_INDIA will be conducting MDS counselling as per the given schedule. This will benefit the candidates and enable them to join their respective hospitals and serve the public with dedication. My best wishes to all candidates!” 

 

