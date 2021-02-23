NEET PG 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply and direct link

NEET PG registration 2021: The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination 2021 began on Tuesday, February 23. Candidates can apply online for the NEET-PG 2021 examination by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in or by clicking on this link. The application can be made through the online mode only.

NEET PG 2021: Steps to register

Visit the official website of the National Board of Education at nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG (box in red)

Register yourself by providing required details and following the essential steps like: a) uploading your photograph, signature, thumb impression and prescribed documents b) Choosing your test city c) Payment of fees d) Taking a printout of the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it.

An application ID (User/Login ID) and password will be sent to you through SMS and mail.

Application fee: For General and OBC category candidates: ₹4250 + 765 (GST) = ₹5015 and for SC, ST, PWD category candidates: ₹3250 + ₹585= ₹3835

Earlier in the day, NBE released the official notification NEET-PG examination 2021. The last date to apply for the exam is March 15. The NEET PG exam 2021 will be held on April 18 and its result is scheduled to be declared on May 31.

NEET-PG 2021 is entrance test for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021.

Candidates should read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying.