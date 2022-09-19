NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET PG 2022 choice filling from tomorrow, September 20. The deadline for the choice filling and locking is September 25 till 11: 55 pm. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG Counseling procedure will be able to submit their choices starting tomorrow on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process will end on September 23. NEET PG 2022 counselling result will be out on September 28.

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule here

NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling: How to apply

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on “PG Medical Counselling”.

Now click on the “New Online Registration For Round 1.”

Key in your log in details

Fill Choice / Lock option

Take print out for future use.