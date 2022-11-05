NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration begins today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round from November 5, 2022 onwards. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The new registration for mop up round will begin from 8 am of November 5, 2022. The choice locking facility will commence at 3 pm of November 5 and will continue till November 5, 2022, 11.55 pm.

The verification of internal candidates will begin today and till November 6. The NEET PG seat allotment process will start on November 7 till November 8. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 9. Candidates have between November 10 and November 14, 2022, to report to the allotted institutes. To apply for the mop up round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to apply for mop up round

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling tab

Key in your log in details

Pay the mop-up round registration fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

