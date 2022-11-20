NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round reporting begins today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round today, November 20, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for mop up round reporting can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result for mop up round was released on November 19 and the reporting of candidates can be done till November 24, 2022. As per the official notice, all l candidates shall ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC. Any admission take through offline mode will be treated null & void.

Candidates who want to appear for the mop up round can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check mop up round result

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 Counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the mop up round result.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your mop up round result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}