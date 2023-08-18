NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the registration process for Round 2 for NEET PG 2023 Counselling. Candidates who want apply for the round 2 registration can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins, direct link here

The registration process begins on August 18 and will end on August 22, 2023. The choice filling/ locking will be conducted from August 19 to August 22, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 23 to August 24, 2023. The result will be displayed on August 25, 2023.

Candidates can upload the documents by the candidates on MCC portal on August 26, 2023. The reporting or joining by candidates will be done from August 27 to September 4, 2023. The verification of data shared by joined candidates can be checked by institutes from September 5 to September 6, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get candidate registration link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application form.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

