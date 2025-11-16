NEET PG 2025 revised counselling schedule out, choice filling from tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG counselling, according to which the choice filling for NEET PG round 1 counselling will begin on November 17 and close at 11:55 pm on November 18, The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on November 18. NEET PG 2025 revised counselling schedule out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The result of the first round of NEET PG counselling will be declared on November 20 and shortlisted candidates need to report at the allotted colleges for joining between November 21 to 27.

Institutes will verify the data of joined candidates and share it with the MCC between November 28 and 30.

There will be three regular rounds of MCC NEET PG counselling this year, followed by a stray vacancy round. Here is the complete schedule.