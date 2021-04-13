NEET PG admit cards 2021 to be released on April 14 at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit cards for NEET PG 2021 exam on Wednesday, April 14. The NBE had planned to release the admit cards on April 12, but the release of hall tickets had to be delayed due to technical reasons. Issuing a notice on its official website natboard.edu.in on Monday, the NBE said that the NEET PG exam 2021 admit cards would be released on April 14.

The NEET PG 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 18.

Candidates, who have applied for the NEET PG 2021 exam, will be able to download their admit cards by logging in to NBE’s official website, after they are released. The NBE will announce the results of the NEET PG 2021 exam by May 31.

Candidates can also visit nbe.edu.in for further information related to the NEET PG 2021.

How to download the NEET PG 2021 admit cards:

Login to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Click the NEET PG 2021

Click on download admit cards for NEET PG 2021

Enter your credentials as required to login and submit

After downloading admit cards, candidates should take printouts of the same for future requirements.

The NBE shall intimate candidates regarding the availability of the admit cards on its official website. As the NBE will not send admit cards to the candidates by post or any other means, they have to download them from the official NBE website. After downloading admit card, candidates should affix their latest passport size photographs in the space provided on the admit cards.

NEET-PG 2021 is eligibility cum entrance test for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the 2021 academic session.