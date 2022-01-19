NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC releases important notice on Round 1 seat allotment

Medical Counseling Committee has released an important notice on NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment. The notice has been released for candidates regarding the resignation of seats allotted to them in Round 1 of PG Counseling 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The Committee in the <strong>official notice</strong> has stated that candidates who join their seat of Round later want to resign the same can do so till February 3, 2022, till 4 pm. After the designated time frame, they will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

The resignation letter will be generated online by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’ and the candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat till and rules of Round 2 will apply.

Moreover, there is no option of resignation if the candidate is not upgraded in Round 2. Candidates who desire to resign their seat in Round 1 should do so before Round 2 by February 3, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

