NEET SS 2022 Counselling: NBE reduces qualifying percentile for mop up round

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET SS 2022 Counselling. The qualifying percentile has been reduced for mop up round. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the qualifying percentile has been reduced to 20th percentile. Candidates at 20th percentile and above in all specialty-groups in NEET-SS 2022 will be eligible for the additional Mop-Up round of counseling. The additional mop up round shall be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of 02 rounds of NEET-SS 2022 counseling.

The revised cut off scores for Anaesthesia group is 248 marks out of 600, ENT is 261, medical is 188, Microbiology is 264, Obstetrics and Gynecology is 305, Orthopaedics is 240, Paediatric is 217, Pathology is 255, Pharmacology is 250, Psychiatry is 320, Radiodiagnosis is 279, Respiratory medicine is 284 and Surgical group is 225 marks.

MCC has still now conducted Round 1 and Round 2 counselling session for NEET SS. The mop up round dates and details have not been shared by the Committee yet. Candidates can check the official website of NBE and MCC for other details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here