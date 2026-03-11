The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the registration process for NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for super speciality courses can apply for counselling round through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS Counselling 2026: Round 1 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to register for Round 1 is March 15, 2026. The choice filling will begin on March 11 and will close on March 16, 2026. The choice locking will be done from 4 pm of March 16 to 11.55 pm of March 16.

The processing of seat allotment will be done on March 17, 2026. The Round 1 result will be out on March 18, 2026 and reporting can be done by candidates who have been allotted seats from March 19 to March 25, 2026.

NEET SS Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 1 To register for Round 1, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on for NEET SS Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.