NEET UG 2022: Check medical, dental course seats available under various quotas

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses, NEET UG examination was conducted on July 17, 2022. The provisional answer key is underway and is expected to be released soon. The NEET UG results will also be released after objection window of the answer key has been closed.

However, before the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance test can take a look at the seats available under different quotas for admission to medical and dental courses. The list is given below, check.

NEET UG 2022: Seats available under various quotas

All India Quota Seats

State Government Quota Seats

Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University

Central Pool Quota Seats

All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.

AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.

MCC/DGHS will conduct the counselling process for undergraduate medical/ dental courses for seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities.

Apart from this, designated authorities of the State government will conduct the counselling process for admission to the seats under the control of State Governments/ UT Administrations / State Universities/ Institutions. The notifications will be issued separately by the authorities concerned.