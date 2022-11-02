Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates

Published on Nov 02, 2022 04:25 PM IST

MCC has released important notice for NEET UG 2022 Round 1 registered candidates. The official notice is available below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice is for candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have registered for Round 1 can resign the seat of Round 1 till November 2, 2022, 7 pm. After the said time, those candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

The registration process for Round 2 will begin on November 2 and will end on November 7, 2022. The choice filling facility will open on November 3 and will close on November 8, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be done on November 9 and 10, 2022 and result will be released on November 11, 2022.

Official Notice

