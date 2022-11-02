NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice is for candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have registered for Round 1 can resign the seat of Round 1 till November 2, 2022, 7 pm. After the said time, those candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

The registration process for Round 2 will begin on November 2 and will end on November 7, 2022. The choice filling facility will open on November 3 and will close on November 8, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be done on November 9 and 10, 2022 and result will be released on November 11, 2022.

Official Notice

