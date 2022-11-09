NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC extends choice filling dates till November 9

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the choice filling dates for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The last date for choice filling has been extended till November 9, 2022 till 11.55 pm. Candidates can check the official notice at the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The decision to reopen the choice filling has been extended after several e-mails were received by the competent authority. The choice locking will be made available from 3 pm of November 9, 2022 upto November 9, 2022.

As per the official notice, “MCC of DGHS is in response to several E-mails to reopen the choice filling. Hence it is decided by the competent authority to extend the schedule upto 09.11.2022. The Choice Filling extended upto 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022. Choice Locking will be made available from 03:00 P.M of 9th November 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022.”

Earlier, the last date for choice filling was till November 8, 2022. The processing of seat allotment is made from November 9 to November 10, 2022. The result will be announced no November 11, 2022. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022.

Official Notice Here

