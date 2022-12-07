NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for mop up round released, check here

Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for mop up round on December 7, 2022. Candidates can check the provisional list through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 5.30 pm of December 7, 2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

Direct link to check NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result

NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

