NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration begins at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has begun the registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 20, 2023. Candidates can register for the NEET UG 2023 counselling at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration begins at mcc.nic.in

The deadline to submit an application for Round 1 counselling is July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will operate from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allocation will take place from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29.

Candidates have until July 30, 2023, to post their supporting documentation to the MCC portal. From July 31 to August 4, 2023, students can report to or join the designated institutes. The college or institute will verify the data shared by the candidates on August 5 and 6, 2023.

MCC NEET UG 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round.