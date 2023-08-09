Medical Counselling Committee will begin NEET UG 2023 counselling for Round 2 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in (HT file)

As per the schedule, the last date to apply online is till August 14, 2023. The choice filling and locking will begin on August 10 and will close on August 15, 2023. The seat allotment processing will be conducted from August 16 to August 17, 2023. The result will be announced on August 18, 2023. The documents can be uploaded on MCC portal till August 19, 2023.

Candidates can report or join the institutes from August 20 to August 28, 2023. The verification of joined candidates by the institutes can be done from August 29 to August 30, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

To apply for the Round 2 counselling process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling for Round 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

