Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Round 3 on August 31, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in

As per the schedule, the last date to apply is till September 4, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from September 1 to September 5, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 6 to September 7 and result will be announced on September 8, 2023.

The documents can be uploaded by candidates on MCC portal on September 9 and reporting will be done from September 10 to September 18, 2023. The institutes will verify the details of the joined candidates from September 19 to September 20, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply for Round 3

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the necessary details and make the payment of processing fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

