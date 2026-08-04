The NEET UG 2026 merit list has been released for various states. The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry, has also released the state merit list on its official website at health.py.gov.in.

NEET UG 2026 Merit List: State wise rank list out, includes candidates with -1 to 23 scores

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The Puducherry merit list has revealed an unusual detail that has caught aspirants' attention. While the highest-ranked candidate secured 670 marks, the list also includes candidates who scored between -1 and -23 marks.

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The inclusion of these candidates has sparked curiosity among students, even though their appearance in the merit list does not guarantee an MBBS seat.

A total of 10 candidates have scored negative marks in the NEET UG examination. The negative marks include -1, -3, -6, -7, -9, -11, -14, -15, -16 and -23. These candidates rank between 4707 and 4716.

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Krishanth Abhinav M is at the top of the list, having scored 670 marks and an AIR of 553. In the second spot is Praveen A, who has scored 646 and an overall rank of 1721, and third in the list is Ramaneeshwar A with 646 marks and an overall rank of 1756.

Candidates who have objections to the released merit list can raise them until August 5, 2026. They can send their objections via email to DMS@PY.GOV.IN.

NEET UG 2026 Merit List: How to check rank list

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To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at health.py.gov.in.

2. Click on the NEET UG 2026 merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check their ranks.

4. Download the file for further use.

The NEET UG counselling registration will begin tomorrow, August 5, 2026. The last date to apply is August 12, 2026. The choice filling will begin on August 6 and will close on August 13, 2026. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 17. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from August 18 to August 22, 2026.

The NEET UG re-exam result was announced on July 16, 2026. The exam was held on June 21, 2026.

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For more related details on the state merit list, candidates can check the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry.

Check merit list here