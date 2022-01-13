NEET UG Counseling 2021: OJEE releases schedule for MBBS/BDS courses, check here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the NEET UG Counseling 2021 schedule for state qualified candidates. The schedule has been released for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in different Government and Hi-Tech (Private) Medical Colleges of the State for the session 2021-22 on the basis of NEET (UG) 2021 merit list following rules and regulation of the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on January 12 and will end on January 18, 2022. The respond tp query link will be available from January 12 to January 19, 2022. Publication of provisional state merit list of registered candidates will be available on January 24 and receipt of query, if any, raised by candidates regarding the provisional state merit list will be available from January 25 to January 26, 2022. The final merit list will be released on January 27, 2022.

<strong>Complete Schedule Here</strong>

The state candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2021 exam will be eligible for registration for admission to MBBS/BDS courses for the academic session 2021-22. The candidates must be of 17 years of age as on December 31, 2021 and there will be no upper age limit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OJEE will conduct the counseling process in Odisha and will allot 85 percent of total seats to Government Medical/Dental Colleges and for all seats of Private Medical / Dental Colleges and not the 15 percent AIQ seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON