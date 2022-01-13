Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG Counseling 2021: OJEE releases schedule for MBBS/BDS courses, check here
admissions

NEET UG Counseling 2021: OJEE releases schedule for MBBS/BDS courses, check here

NEET UG Counseling 2021 schedule has been released. OJEE have started the registration on January 12 and will end on January 18, 2022. Check schedule below. 
NEET UG Counseling 2021: OJEE releases schedule for MBBS/BDS courses, check here
Published on Jan 13, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the NEET UG Counseling 2021 schedule for state qualified candidates. The schedule has been released for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in different Government and Hi-Tech (Private) Medical Colleges of the State for the session 2021-22 on the basis of NEET (UG) 2021 merit list following rules and regulation of the state government. 

The registration process was started on January 12 and will end on January 18, 2022. The respond tp query link will be available from January 12 to January 19, 2022. Publication of provisional state merit list of registered candidates will be available on January 24 and receipt of query, if any, raised by candidates regarding the provisional state merit list will be available from January 25 to January 26, 2022. The final merit list will be released on January 27, 2022.

&lt;strong&gt;Complete Schedule Here&lt;/strong&gt;

The state candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2021 exam will be eligible for registration for admission to MBBS/BDS courses for the academic session 2021-22. The candidates must be of 17 years of age as on December 31, 2021 and there will be no upper age limit.

RELATED STORIES

OJEE will conduct the counseling process in Odisha and will allot 85 percent of total seats to Government Medical/Dental Colleges and for all seats of Private Medical / Dental Colleges and not the 15 percent AIQ seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet result ojee education
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP