NEET UG counselling 2021: List of official websites candidates should know

While admissions to seats under all India quota (AIQ) are yet to begin, state quota admissions have begun for MBBS, BDS seats in few states. Counselling for admissions to undergraduate medical courses through NEET 2021 has begun in Assam, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh.

Odisha had scheduled the counselling from November 29 but later postponed it. So far, it has not made announcement regarding the NEET counselling.

Candidates should check the official websites of their respective states for timely updates on NEET counselling:

Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling website

Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling website

Assam NEET counselling website

Bihar NEET counselling website

Chandigarh NEET counselling website

Chhattisgarh NEET counselling website

Goa NEET counselling website

Gujarat NEET counselling website

Haryana NEET counselling website

Himachal Pradesh NEET counselling website

Jammu and Kashmir NEET counselling website

Jharkhand NEET counselling website

Karnataka NEET counselling website

Kerala NEET counselling website

Madhya Pradesh NEET counselling website

Maharashtra NEET counselling website

Manipur NEET counselling website

Meghalaya NEET counselling website

Mizoram NEET counselling website

Nagaland NEET counselling website

Odisha NEET counselling website

Puducherry NEET counselling website

Punjab NEET counselling website

Rajasthan NEET counselling website

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling website

Tripura NEET counselling website

Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling website

Uttarakhand NEET counselling website

West Bengal NEET counselling website

In undergraduate medical courses, states hold 85% of total seats and grant admission to students on the basis of NEET 2021 score. Admission to the rest of the 15% seats is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

