NEET UG counselling 2021: Mop-up round choice locking begins today

NEET counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee will open the window for locking choices of medical colleges for the mop-up round of All India Quota (AIQ) NEET UG 2022 counselling today, March 20. The window will be available from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on Sunday at mcc.nic.in.

The MCC on March 19 extended the registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round of the UG NEET counselling.

Read the MCC notification here.

NEET counselling 2021: How to lock choices

Go to mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG counselling registration link, and login with your NEET UG 2021 roll number and password.

Select the choices of course and institutions in the order of preference.

Lock the choices and submit.

As per the counselling schedule, mop-up round counselling results will be published on March 23.

There will be one more round of AIQ NEET counselling – the stray vacancy round.

However, fresh registrations and choice filling are not allowed for the stray vacancy round.

“No New Registration/ Payment option for Online Stray Vacancy Round. No Fresh Choice Filling will be conducted for Online Stray Vacancy Round. The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round,” the MCC said.

