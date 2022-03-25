NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-up round final seat allotment results announced

NEET Mop-up Round Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced final seat allotment results for the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 counselling. Those who registered and locked their choices for this round can go to mcc.nic.in to check the counselling results.

A total of 4,880 students have been mentioned in the mop-up round seat allotment list. The list is for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) counselling.

<strong>Check NEET UG counselling 2021 mop-up round allotment result</strong>.

As per the official schedule, candidates selected in this round will have to report for admission at allotted colleges up to March 29.

The MCC will also conduct a stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling this year. There will be no fresh registration for the stray vacancy round and results will be announced on March 31. Selected candidates can report for admission under the stray vacancy round from April 1 to 5.

“No New Registration/ Payment option for Online Stray Vacancy Round. No Fresh Choice Filling will be conducted for Online Stray Vacancy Round. The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round…Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round,” the MCC said.

