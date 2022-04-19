NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to hold special stray vacancy round to fill seats

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has decided to conduct special stray vacancy round for NEET UG Counselling 2022. This special stray vacancy will be conducted to fill up vacancy seats in an online mode so that the All India Quota/ Central Institute/ Central University/ AIIMS/ JIPMER seats do not go waste.

The Committee will not conduct any fresh registration to fill up special stray vacancy round. All pre registered candidates who are not holding any seat are eligible to participate. However, candidates will have to do Fresh Choice Filling for Special Stray Vacancy Round. A total of 323 MBBS seats of All India Quota/ Central University/ Central Institutes/ AIIMS/ JIPMER will be filled through this round.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, all the registered candidates irrespective of their category will have to pay a refundable security deposit of ₹50,000 for participation in special stray vacancy round. The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them will be forfeited.

Candidates who are not holding any Seat either in All India Quota or State Quota are eligible to participate in Special Stray Vacancy Round. All those candidates who will be allotted seats in special stray vacancy round will have to report at the allotted institute and join the seat with their original documents.

