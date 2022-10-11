NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration for Round 1 begins, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC have started the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 1 on October 11, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Round 1 counselling can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register online is till October 17, 2022. As per the schedule, the choice filling/ locking facility will be available from October 14 to October 18, 2022 and verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done from October 17 to October 18, 2022.

The seat allotment process will be conducted from October 19 to 20, 2022 and result will be released on October 21, 2022. Candidates can report to the allotted college from October 22 to October 28, 2022. To apply online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register for Round 1

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

