NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling begins at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee have started the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling. The choice filling have started on November 3 and will close on November 8, 2022. Candidates can check and fill the choices through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes can be done from November 7 to November 8, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 9 to 10, 2022. Seat allotment result will be announced on November 11, 2022.

Direct link to fill choices for Round 2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the choices and click on submit.

Your choices have been submitted and locked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON