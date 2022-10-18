NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seats added for Round 1 registration, seat matrix here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has added seats for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1. The seats have been added for MBBS courses for Round 1 counselling. Candidates can check the seat matrix through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the seats have been added by the competent authority after MCC received information that new seats from several institutes were not contributed by the colleges before the start of Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on October 17, 2022.

The competent authority added the M.B.B.S seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates. The added seats can be checked by all interested candidates through the official site of MCC by following these steps.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check newly added seats

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 seat added link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the seats added.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here