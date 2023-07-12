NEET UG Counselling 2023 Live: Check application status of MCC, states

After the announcement of NEET UG results, some states have started the online counselling process based on NEET score and other eligibility conditions for medical admissions. NEET counselling is held separately for all India quota (15 per cent seats) and state quota (85 per cent). Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which is responsible for AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to begin the application process.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Live: Updates from states, MCC - notification, link & more(HT Representative Image)

Each state has their own counselling authority to conduct state quota admissions. While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process.

Here are latest updates on NEET counselling from different states: