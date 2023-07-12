Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Live: Check application status of MCC, states

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 12, 2023 12:44 PM IST

  • NEET UG Counselling 2023: Latest updates on MCC and state quota counselling.

After the announcement of NEET UG results, some states have started the online counselling process based on NEET score and other eligibility conditions for medical admissions. NEET counselling is held separately for all India quota (15 per cent seats) and state quota (85 per cent). Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which is responsible for AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to begin the application process.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Live: Updates from states, MCC - notification, link & more(HT Representative Image)

Each state has their own counselling authority to conduct state quota admissions. While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process.

Here are latest updates on NEET counselling from different states:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 12 Jul 2023 12:44 PM

    Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling

    Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling registration underway on apdhte.nic.in. Check the official notification.

  • Wed, 12 Jul 2023 12:02 PM

    TN NEET counselling 2023: Registration ends today

    Tamil Nadu NEET counselling registrations will be closed today on tnmedicalselection.net. The registration window was previously extended.

  • Wed, 12 Jul 2023 11:46 AM

    TS NEET Counselling 2023: Official notification

    Check the Telangana NEET counselling notification issued by KNR University of Health Sciences. Click here.

  • Wed, 12 Jul 2023 11:45 AM

    TS NEET Counselling 2023

    Registration for Telangana NEET counselling 2023 is underway at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to apply is July 14. 

  • Wed, 12 Jul 2023 11:43 AM

    MCC NEET UG counselling 2023

    MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats. It will be hosted on mcc.nic.in. The notification and the schedule are awaited.

