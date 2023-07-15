Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in, link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has started the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 14, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for UG counselling can do it through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in(HT File)

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the registration process is till July 21, 2023. The last date to pay the registration fees is till July 22, 2023. Kannada Language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates will be conducted on July 25, 2023. Medical Examination to Physically Disabled candidates will be done on July 25, 2023.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of prescribed fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD/ GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates, ₹2500/- for Non-Karnataka candidates and Rs. 5,500/- for NRI Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates. The payment of fees should be done through Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or through Internet banking or by downloading bank challan.

A candidate who had obtained a Medical / Dental seat in any of the previous years and not surrendered the seat before the last date fixed for entry of options for final round of seat allotment and candidates already studying Medical / Dental and selected Medical / Dental seat from other boards will not be eligible for allotment of a Medical / Dental seat during 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

