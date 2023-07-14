Home / Education / Admissions / MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 registration begins on July 20, schedule released

MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 registration begins on July 20, schedule released

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Registrations for the first round of NEET UG counselling for 15% AIQ seats will begin on July 20, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: Registrations for the first round of NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats will begin on July 20, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who conducts it, announced on Friday. NEET UG Counselling 2023 live updates

MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 registration begins on July 20, schedule released (HT File)

NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule

This year, MCC is going to hold NEET UG counselling in three rounds, followed by a mop-up round.

For round 1, candidates can register and make payment of the exam fee between July 20 and 25.

Choice filling can be done from July 22 to July 26. The choice locking window will be available from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on July 26.

Seat allotment result for round 1 will be announced on July 29 and reporting for the first round is to be done between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

The second round of NEET UG counselling will be from August 9 to 28 and the third round will be from August 31 to September 18.

The stray vacancy round of MCC NEET UG counselling will be from September 21 to 30.

