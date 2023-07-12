NEET UG Counselling 2023 Live: Check application status of MCC, states
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Latest updates on MCC and state quota counselling.
After the announcement of NEET UG results, some states have started the online counselling process based on NEET score and other eligibility conditions for medical admissions. NEET counselling is held separately for all India quota (15 per cent seats) and state quota (85 per cent). Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which is responsible for AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to begin the application process.
Each state has their own counselling authority to conduct state quota admissions. While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process.
Here are latest updates on NEET counselling from different states:
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 12, 2023 12:44 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling
Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling registration underway on apdhte.nic.in. Check the official notification.
- Jul 12, 2023 12:02 PM IST
TN NEET counselling 2023: Registration ends today
Tamil Nadu NEET counselling registrations will be closed today on tnmedicalselection.net. The registration window was previously extended.
- Jul 12, 2023 11:46 AM IST
TS NEET Counselling 2023: Official notification
Check the Telangana NEET counselling notification issued by KNR University of Health Sciences. Click here.
- Jul 12, 2023 11:45 AM IST
TS NEET Counselling 2023
Registration for Telangana NEET counselling 2023 is underway at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to apply is July 14.
- Jul 12, 2023 11:43 AM IST
MCC NEET UG counselling 2023
MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats. It will be hosted on mcc.nic.in. The notification and the schedule are awaited.