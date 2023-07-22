NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC to begin choice filling today on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the choice filling process for the first round of all India quota NEET UG counselling 2023 today, July 22. Candidates who have already registered for the counselling process can fill choices by logging in to the UG Medical counselling portal on mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling begins today on mcc.nic.in (HT Archive/for representation)

As per the schedule, choices can be filled up to 11:55 pm on July 26. The window to lock these choices will be available from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on July 26.

The online registration process started on July 20 and will end on July 25 (12 pm). The counselling fee can be paid up to 8 pm on the same day.

Seat allotment result for the first round of MCC NEET counselling will be announced on July 29.

Selected candidates are required to upload documents on the MCC portal on July 30 and report/join the allotted institution between July 31 and August 4.

The second round of NEET UG counselling will begin in August and only those who have participate in the first round will be eligible to register August 9 onwards. Check the schedule here.

For further information, read the information bulletin.

