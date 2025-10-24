Edit Profile
    NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule revised, check stray vacancy round dates

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule has been revised. The revised stray vacancy round dates can be checked here. 

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:21 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Medical Counselling Committee has revised the NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule. The stray vacancy round schedule has been revised and candidates can check it on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule revised, check stray vacancy round dates

    As per the revised schedule, the stray vacancy round registration window will open on November 4 and will close on November 9, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on November 5 and will close on November 9, 2025.

    The seat allotment will be processed from November 10 to November 11, 2025. The Round 3 result will be released on November 12, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the alloted colleges from November 13 to November 20, 2025.

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule: How to register for stray vacancy round

    To apply for the stray vacancy round candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

    4. Once registration is done, fill the applicatiom form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

    Revised Schedule here

