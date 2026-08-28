The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for round 2 counselling can can the schedule through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC releases Round 2 schedule at mcc.nic.in, registration begins next week

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As per the schedule, the Round 2 registration process will begin on September 3 and end on September 8, 2026. The payment facility will be available till 6 pm of September 8.

The choice filling process will begin on September 3 and will end on September 9, 2026. The choice locking facility will start from 4 pm of September 8 upto 10 am of September 9, 2026.

Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link here

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 9 to September 10, 2026 and the Round 2 allotment result will be out on September 11, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from September 12 to September 18, 2026. The Institutes will verify the details of joined candidates on September 19, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from September 12 to September 18, 2026. The Institutes will verify the details of joined candidates on September 19, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to apply for Round 2

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

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4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Check Round 2 schedule here