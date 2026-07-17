The National Medical Commission (NMC has released the seat matrix for the academic year 2026-27 for the UG course (MBBS). The country will have 1,36,939 MBBS seats this academic year, including those from new medical colleges.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: NMC increases MBBS seats to 1.37 lakh- check state-wise intake

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The number of seats has increased this year from 127028 approved in the previous session to 136939.

NEET UG Result 2026: Aryan Gupta tops NTA NEET re-exam, Kundale Shravani Krishna is female topper

The seat matrix includes the approvals granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for the establishment of new Medical (MBBS) Colleges as well as the increase in intake capacity of existing Medical (MBBS) Colleges.

As per the official notice, all private medical colleges have been granted approval to establish a new Medical (MBBS) College or to increase their intake capacity.

Such colleges are directed to furnish the requisite Electronic Bank Guarantee (E-Bank Guarantee) to the Director, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), National Medical Commission, within seven (7) days from the date of issuance of this Public Notice. The details of the E-Bank Guarantee shall also be shared through email at bgugmarb@nmc.org.in and pratap.ram@nic.in. The Letter of Permission (LoP) shall be issued by MARB only after the requisite Electronic Bank Guarantee has been received and found to be in order.

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The top five states with the highest number of seats are: Karnataka with 15395 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 14000 seats, Tamil Nadu with 13999 seats, Maharashtra with 13099 seats, and Telangana with 10250 seats.

State-wise seats allotted

The list of states and their intake capacity has been shared below.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: NMC increases MBBS seats to 1.37 lakh- check state-wise intake

The NEET UG results have been released. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the NTA NEET re-exam out of the 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam.

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NEET UG 2026 state-wise toppers list: Check top rankers from every state

A total of 138 candidates have been included in the toppers list for scoring equal to or more than 690 marks. Of these, Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time, and 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age. More than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. Women also qualified at a higher rate than men: 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, as against 55.1 per cent of men.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMC.