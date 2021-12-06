NID admission 2022: Last date to apply at nid.edu portal

The admission registration link of the National Institute of Design (NID) will close today. Candidates can register for B.Des. and M.Des. programmes through the official site of NID on nid.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply Online

Candidates who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2021–22 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities etc.) from any recognized board of education such as CBSE, IB, ICSE or equivalent are eligible to apply for B.Des course.

Candidates who have completed their graduation of 4-year duration in any specialization can apply OR Full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture after Class 12 OR Bachelor Degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialization can apply for the M.Des course.

NID admission 2022: Know how to apply

Go to the official site, nid.edu

Click on Admission 2022-23 link

Sign up for a new account or else login to your existing account

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and submit the details

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for reference

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}