NID admission 2023: Last date to apply with late fee at admissions.nid.edu

Published on Dec 24, 2022 07:05 PM IST

NID will close down the registration process for DAT 2023 on December 25.

ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Design will close down the registration process for NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 with a late fee. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 25 to December 27. DAT Prelims admit cards will be made available on January 2, 2023. The preliminary round of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) will be held on January 8, 2023.

Direct link to apply

NID admissions 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the Sign-up button

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the printout.

