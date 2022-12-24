NID admission 2023: Last date to apply with late fee at admissions.nid.edu
Published on Dec 24, 2022 07:05 PM IST
NID will close down the registration process for DAT 2023 on December 25.
The National Institute of Design will close down the registration process for NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 with a late fee. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at admissions.nid.edu.
Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 25 to December 27. DAT Prelims admit cards will be made available on January 2, 2023. The preliminary round of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) will be held on January 8, 2023.
NID admissions 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
On the homepage, click on the Sign-up button
Next, fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit and take the printout.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics