NIFT PG and UG entrance exam 2022 result to be announced today at nift.ac.in

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will announce the result for the UG, PG programme entrance exam on Wednesday, March 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

As per the official notification, shortlisted candidates will appear in the situation test of Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme from April 2 to 5, 2022.Shortlisted candidates must log in to niftadmissions.in by March 11 and fill out their preferences. The admit card will be available to download on March 16.

Group Discussion/ Personal Interview (GD/ PI) of PG programme (MFM, M.Des, and MFT) will be conducted on April 7 to 26, 2022 at the venue “Indian Social Institute (ISI), Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003”. Shortlisted candidates should log into niftadmissions.in and upload all required documents. The final NIFT result will be declared tentatively by the end of May 20.

How to check the NIFT entrance exam 2022 result

Visit the official NIFT website - nift.ac.in

Click on the “Admission” tab at the top of the homepage

Select your programme

Enter your credentials

Click on the “Submit” button.

NIFT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NIFT 2022 scorecard and take the printout of the same for your future reference.