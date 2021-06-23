Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIOS Admission 2021: Two years Diploma in Yogic Science course launched

NIOS has launched two years diploma in Yogic Science course by Minister Sanjay Dhorte.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
National Institute of Open Schooling has launched NIOS Diploma Course in Yogic Science on June 21, 2021 on International Yoga Day. The new diploma course was launched by Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

The self instructional material of the course was also released by the Minister. Minister Dhotre further congratulated NIOS for offering such vocational courses to the learners. He further reiterated the laudable effort of the Prime Minister of India in declaring June 21st as the International Yoga Day.

The Chairperson of NIOS in her speech informed that the two-year Diploma programme has five subjects in the first year in which Yoga Teaching Training will be taught and in the second year five subjects related to Yoga Therapy will be taught.

Along with this, the Institute has also organized another international webinar on Yoga in collaboration with Sangam Singapore and Bharat Darshan, New Zealand on same day under the leadership of Prof. Saroj Sharma. The programme was live streamed on the NIOS You tube channel and Bout 200 participants across the world had joined the event through virtual mode. Muktesh Pardeshi, High Commissioner of India in New Zealand was the Chief Guest of this event.

